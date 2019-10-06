|
|
Mary Rose Jaeckle, or "MR" as she was known by many, 93, passed away peacefully in her home on October 3, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1926 in Poth, Texas to Clara Woellert Eckel and Alfred William Eckel.
After graduating from Poth High School, she attended the University of Texas at the age of 16. She worked at Baylor University College of Dentistry as a bacteriology instructor while her husband Jerald James Jaeckle, Jerry, was a student at the Dental College. She lived her life in San Antonio but spent two years in Nuremberg, Germany while Jerry served in the U.S. Army.
Mary Rose was very active in a number of civic organizations. She was a past president of the San Antonio Dental Auxiliary and held several state level offices of the Texas Dental Auxiliary. Her love of flowers and her talent for arranging them led her to be a past president of the Live Oak Garden Club and a devoted volunteer and board member at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. She also served as president of Le Club and Kappa Mothers Club.
All through her life, Mary Rose enjoyed many activities. She was an avid tennis and bridge player. She was an excellent cook and took pride in baking cookies and cakes for her family. In a newspaper cooking contest, she won the grand prize, a trip to Hawaii. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Mary Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Jaeckle, D.D.S., her mother, father, brother and sister. She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Buchek and her husband Bob; her son Jeff Jaeckle, Caroline Vowles; Sally Jaeckle; her grandchildren Robert Buchek and his wife, Alecia; Amy Hoffman and her husband, Harrison; Justin Jaeckle, Dominic Jaeckle and Georgia Jaeckle. MR had five great-grandchildren Marissa, Gregory and Larkin Buchek and Jacob and Stephen Hoffman.ROSARYTUESDAY-OCTOBER 8, 20196:30 p.m.PORTER LORING CHAPEL LIFE CELEBRATIONWEDNESDAY-OCTOBER 9, 201911:30 A.M.ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH3907 HARRY WURZBACH RDRECEPTION TO FOLLOW
In lieu of flowers please send donations to . You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019