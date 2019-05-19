|
JANUARY 19, 1928 - MAY 14, 2019
Mary Rose Maha Sekula, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand mother, was called home by Jesus Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, at the age of 91. Mary Rose was born January 19, 1928, in Poth, Texas.
She was baptized at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and was a member of both Blessed Sacrament in Poth and Sacred Heart Church in Floresville. Music, dancing, shopping and dining brought joy to her life. She was known for her prized Italian cream cakes and enjoyed sharing them at VFW and other community events. Supporting her children at Sacred Heart and Floresville High Schools, and working with the Altar Society were very important to her.
Mary Rose was preceded in death by her parents, John and Romilda Maha; husband of 55 years, Henry Thomas Sekula, Sr.; son, John Patrick Sekula; and siblings, Wendelin "Wendy" Baumann, Edna Mae Olinick, and Clarence Maha.
Mary Rose is survived by her children, Shelley Sekula-Gibbs, M.D. and husband Robert Gibbs, Jr., J.D. of The Woodlands, Henry T. Sekula, Jr. and wife Trish of Houston, Phyllis Crider and husband Clinton of Leander, Russell Sekula, R.N. of Kerrville, and Mary Frances Olson and husband Barton of Poth; grandchildren, Michael Greenberg of Los Angeles, Elysse Rose Boretsky and husband Adam Boretsky, Ph.D., of The Woodlands, Henry Thomas Sekula, III, J.D., of Brownsville, Brandon Crider of Poth, Jennifer Roman and husband Ryan of Big Spring, Jacquelin Castillo, M.D., and husband Joel of McCoy, and Kyle Olson and wife Selena of New Braunfels; great grandchildren, Caitlyn Castillo, Hailey Castillo, Cyler Olson, Aden Jones, Bella Jones, Katherine Boretsky, and Raelynn Roman; brothers, John Maha, Jr. and wife Lorraine of China Grove, and William "Billy" Maha and wife Shirley of Poth; and sisters-in-law, Gladys Maha of Poth, Rose Sekula of San Antonio, Martha Sekula of San Antonio, and Leola Sekula of Poth.
Visitation is at 5:00 P.M. Monday, May 20, 2019 followed by recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M, at Vinyard Funeral Home, Poth. The Funeral is at 10:00 AM and Requiem Mass celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, Poth, followed by interment at Blessed Sacrament Cemetery, Poth. Pall bearers are Michael Greenberg, Kyle Olson, Brandon Crider, Henry Thomas Sekula, III, Adam Boretsky, Joel Castillo, and Ryan Roman.
The family requests that memorials be sent to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Altar Society or the Bereavement Committee at 488 W. Westmeyer St., Poth TX 78147.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019