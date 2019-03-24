|
|
August 30, 1934 - March 20, 2019
Mary Rose Tabhan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on August 30, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas. Rose was very caring, loving and goodhearted. In her younger years, Rose's passions in life were singing in the choir at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church and attending baseball games with her husband Steve. She is reunited in heaven with her parents Juanita and Lorenzo Riojas and siblings Louis, Alfonso and Aurora. She is loved and will be missed by her husband: of 62 years, Steve, children: Rosemary (David), Cynthia (Roy) and Carolyn (Lorenzo), siblings: Susie (Edward), Lorenzo, and Pablo (Connie), grand children: David, Vincent, Amber Rose, Andrew, Lorenzo, Jacob and Clarissa Nicole, 16 great -grand children, plus numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2pm to 9pm with a Rosary at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 for a 10am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #3.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019