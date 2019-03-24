Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Good Counsel
1204 Castroville Rd
San Antonio, TX 78237
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Tabhan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rose Tabhan


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Rose Tabhan Obituary
August 30, 1934 - March 20, 2019
Mary Rose Tabhan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on August 30, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas. Rose was very caring, loving and goodhearted. In her younger years, Rose's passions in life were singing in the choir at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church and attending baseball games with her husband Steve. She is reunited in heaven with her parents Juanita and Lorenzo Riojas and siblings Louis, Alfonso and Aurora. She is loved and will be missed by her husband: of 62 years, Steve, children: Rosemary (David), Cynthia (Roy) and Carolyn (Lorenzo), siblings: Susie (Edward), Lorenzo, and Pablo (Connie), grand children: David, Vincent, Amber Rose, Andrew, Lorenzo, Jacob and Clarissa Nicole, 16 great -grand children, plus numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2pm to 9pm with a Rosary at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 for a 10am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #3.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.