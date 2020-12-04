1/1
MARY ROSS
Mary Lee "Festus" Ross, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Corpus Christi at the age 81. She was born on December 8, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas to James and Margaret Balmos.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Merald D. Ross "M.D." "Buddy", her parents, and brother Charlie Balmos.

Survivors include her children: Brenda Crabtree, Donna Ross, Mary Cravey, Greg Ross and Glenn Ross (Maria Wing); eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, brothers: Lawrence and Jimmy Balmos and sister Margie Dietrich.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at the St. James Apostle Catholic Church (907 W. Theo Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225). An Inurnment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2 Lot 40, 746 Castroville Rd, San Antonio, TX 78237

Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of, Mary Lee Ross, to Sacred Heart Elementary School, 111 N Church St, Rockport, TX 78382.




Published in Express-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
