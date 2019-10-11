Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III
1735 Cupples Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Mary Sharlene North


1935 - 2019
Mary Sharlene North Obituary

Mary Sharlene North was called by the Lord on October 6, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born on February 17, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas.

She is reunited in heaven with her brother, Raymond Bowden and granddaughter, Tammy Lee Ames, and many other family members and friends.

She is loved and will be greatly missed by her son, David Patrick Ames and wife, Eunice; grandchildren, Jedidiah Ames, Cindy Palinsky & Marie Egyed; great-grandson, Raizo Ames; and cousins, Donna Schweitzer, Shane Diehl and Yvette Wiseman; plus numerous other family and friends.

On Monday, October 14, 2019, the family will be meeting friends at 10am for a Graveside Service at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III, 1735 Cupples Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78226.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharlene's memory to MacArthur Park Church of Christ, 1907 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78217, or online at MacArthur Church.org.

Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2019
