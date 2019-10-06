|
Mary entered this world on February 9, 1925 with a joyful heart and spirit for getting things done. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Jesusita and Isidro Soto; her husband of 70 years, Frank I. Gonzales and her beloved son Daniel Edward Gonzales. Mary is survived by her sister Victoria Rojas, daughters, Gilda Bratt (husband Burt), and Della May Moore (husband John); grandchildren, John Moore III (Cynthia Tenayuca), Maricela Moore, Monica (Michael Gonzalez) and six great-grandchildren, Danny and Gracie Moore, Tito and Natalie Siewczynski, and Melia and Mikey Gonzalez.
In her ninety-four plus years, Mary devoted her life to the service of her country, community and family. She served 34 years at Kelly Field in various positions one of which was as "Rosie the Riveter" working on B-52s. With a high school equivalence and the ability to speak eloquently before City Council, Mary was a successful early volunteer organizer for Communities Organized for Public Services (COPS) during the 1970s. She was instrumental in securing street improvements and sewer and drainage improvements in her South San Antonio Neighborhood. Mary was also active in AARP, serving as an officer in the organization. Perhaps her proudest achievement was her devotion to her family. As an avid and curious reader of books on healthy living and nutritional foods, she often presented her family with interesting dishes. And she insisted that her daughters and son experience lessons in dance, swimming, skating and sports. Mary was always ready for the next trip to Lake LBJ for primitive camping, to hunting at the deer lease or to entertaining and cooking for family and friends at home or in the wilderness.
There were a few things beyond her scope of success. She taught her family the art of making tamales, sauerkraut, empanadas or perfectly round flour tortillas and encouraged her daughters to journal daily, a task she perfected over her life. Mary was a force. She had a contagious spirit, and a confidence that motivated her daughters, son, nephews, nieces and grandchildren.
Family wishes to thank the loving care provided several years by Maryann Serna, and most recently by Francis Guerrero and Berta Melendez. Family also acknowledges the professional care and comfort afforded Mom by Holy Savior Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5:30pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary. ROSARYWEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 20196:30 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL FUNERAL PROCESSIONTHURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 201912:40PORTER LORING CHAPELMASS1:00 PMSAN FERNANDO CATHEDRAL115 MAIN PLAZA
Father Victor Valdez will be officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services).
