San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Soto Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Mary entered this world on February 9, 1925 with a joyful heart and spirit for getting things done. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Jesusita and Isidro Soto; her husband of 70 years, Frank I. Gonzales and her beloved son Daniel Edward Gonzales. Mary is survived by her sister Victoria Rojas, daughters, Gilda Bratt (husband Burt), and Della May Moore (husband John); grandchildren, John Moore III (Cynthia Tenayuca), Maricela Moore, Monica (Michael Gonzalez) and six great-grandchildren, Danny and Gracie Moore, Tito and Natalie Siewczynski, and Melia and Mikey Gonzalez.

In her ninety-four plus years, Mary devoted her life to the service of her country, community and family. She served 34 years at Kelly Field in various positions one of which was as "Rosie the Riveter" working on B-52s. With a high school equivalence and the ability to speak eloquently before City Council, Mary was a successful early volunteer organizer for Communities Organized for Public Services (COPS) during the 1970s. She was instrumental in securing street improvements and sewer and drainage improvements in her South San Antonio Neighborhood. Mary was also active in AARP, serving as an officer in the organization. Perhaps her proudest achievement was her devotion to her family. As an avid and curious reader of books on healthy living and nutritional foods, she often presented her family with interesting dishes. And she insisted that her daughters and son experience lessons in dance, swimming, skating and sports. Mary was always ready for the next trip to Lake LBJ for primitive camping, to hunting at the deer lease or to entertaining and cooking for family and friends at home or in the wilderness.

There were a few things beyond her scope of success. She taught her family the art of making tamales, sauerkraut, empanadas or perfectly round flour tortillas and encouraged her daughters to journal daily, a task she perfected over her life. Mary was a force. She had a contagious spirit, and a confidence that motivated her daughters, son, nephews, nieces and grandchildren.

Family wishes to thank the loving care provided several years by Maryann Serna, and most recently by Francis Guerrero and Berta Melendez. Family also acknowledges the professional care and comfort afforded Mom by Holy Savior Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5:30pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2019

6:30 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

FUNERAL PROCESSION

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 10, 2019

12:40

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASS

1:00 PM

SAN FERNANDO

CATHEDRAL

115 MAIN PLAZA

Father Victor Valdez will be officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services).

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now