Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III Mausoleum Chape
1735 Cupples Rd
San Antonio, TX
Entombment
Following Services
Mary Sue Slavin


Mary Sue Slavin Obituary
April 20, 1936 - March 2, 2019
Mary Sue Slavin passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born on April 20, 1936 in Okolona, Arkansas. Mary Sue's passions in life were spending time with her husband and caring for her family. She was an avid dog lover and loved to work in her yard. Mary Sue is a blessing to all those who knew her. She is reunited in heaven with parents Guy and Ethel Riley, sisters Dorothy Randall, Barbara Kincade and Sarah Evans. She is loved and will be deeply missed by her husband of 54 years Alfred Charles Slavin Jr., children Deborah Sue Slavin and Warren McNeill, brother Guy Riley and wife Diane plus numerous cousins, family and friends. The family will have a 10am Funeral Service on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III Mausoleum Chapel located at 1735 Cupples Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78226 with entombment to follow. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019
