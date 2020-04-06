Home

MARY VICTORIA CONANT


1947 - 2020
MARY VICTORIA CONANT Obituary

Mary Victoria Conant born December 23, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas was called to Heaven on March 21, 2020 at the age of 72. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Toribia Ramirez; brothers Tom, Mike, Jesse, and Joe; and brother in law, Dr. Jenaro Fernandez.

Mary is survived by her sisters, Mary Fernandez, Lou Navarro, and Gloria Dierolf; of special note among several nieces is Gloria Carmona who was with Mary Conant until the hour of her passing; of special note among family friends is Ydan Arieli and Munchkin, the beloved family pet.

Mary truly enjoyed her life, and dearly loved her many friends; notably, she cared for countless others in their own times of need.

A private interment was held at Sunset Memorial Park.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.SunsetFuneralHomeSA.com.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 6, 2020
