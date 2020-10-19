1/1
SISTER MARY WALSH
1926 - 2020
Sister Mary Walsh, SHSp, died on October 16, 2020 at the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate in San Antonio, Texas.

The fourth of thirteen children, Sr. Mary was born on July 14, 1926 in Callowfeenish, Carna, Connemara, County Galway, Ireland and grew up in a village where Irish was the principal language.

Her love for her native land and tongue endured throughout her life. She loved and was loved by her extended family in Ireland, the U.S. and Australia and spent 74 years being a "sister to her sisters" in her religious community. Sr. Mary entered the congregation in 1947 and ministered as a teacher in Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. In San Antonio, she taught at St. Peter Claver Academy and Our Lady of Perpetual Help School (Grimes Street).

She also cared for the retired sisters at the Motherhouse and for the patients at Mother of Perpetual Help Nursing Home in Brownsville, TX.

In her retirement years, she delighted in "rocking the babies" at Healy Murphy Child Development Center. Each child was special to her.

Sr. Mary was known for many years as "Sister Martin de Porres" and, like her patron saint, she treasured the opportunity of caring for the poor and the overlooked.

Sister Mary is mourned by her sisters, Bridget Christopher (Boston) and Sally Noding (England), her beloved 28 nieces and 17 nephews, her cousins and her sisters in community.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Because of the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held.

MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTIONS

Donations can be made in Sister Mary's memory to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate.

You may sign the online guest book at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by:

Published in Express-News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
October 18, 2020
Rest in Peace Sr. Martin, we were very fond of her, she never forgot to write to us at Christmas and send a lovely card and letter. A wonderful nun. Condolences to her family, her extended family and the sisters of the Holy Spirit.
Mary & Billo Delaney Whelehan Hillcrest, Ballinasloe County Galway Ireland
Family
October 18, 2020
May she rest in eternal pease
Margaret O&#8217;donnell(Walsh)
Acquaintance
October 18, 2020
Beannacht De leat Sr Martin. ❤
Maureen Senuta
Family
