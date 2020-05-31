Mary Weller Cates, age 62, awoke in the arms of Jesus Christ on Saturday morning May 23, 2020. Born in Dallas, Texas December 1, 1957 to Frances and Cyrus B. Weller, Jr., the family moved to San Antonio early in her life. Mary was speaking Spanish and English at age 3 and routinely made the rounds with her daddy visiting stock brokers, truck lines, bankers and a new adventure that Cy and Ed Muir concocted; a perpetual care cemetery on the east side of San Antonio. In 1971, Mary met Craig Cates in God's Country, Camp Longhorn, Inks Lake, where they continued their friendship. After graduating from Alamo Heights High School in 1979, Mary and Craig both decided to go to Southwestern University. While in college The San Antonio German club presented Mary as a debutante during the 1978-1979 season. After 4 years of great fun, Mary and Craig married in 1980 and settled in San Antonio. Mary worked as a para legal for Marshall Groce while Craig was a trainee at Dial Finance. In 1981 Mary and Craig "threw the dice" and went all in on this crazy cemetery idea Ed Muir and Cy Weller dreamed up. After 39 years of lots of love, fun, and a little heartache the love and efforts of Mary and Craig were blooming.Mary was a perfectionist and it showed in everything she did. She had always wanted to ride horses. Mary finds the best horse trainers in the State of Texas, Claudia and Johnny Conn of Twisted Oak Farm in Bulverde. From the beginning of her horse career in 1995, Mary and her thoroughbred, "Smooth Moves" aka Luke, won several state champions honors in the Texas Hunter Jumper Association in the 1998- 2001 era.Mary touched so many lives with her innate sweetness and compassion. She had helped so many people and pets along the way. One night in the late 80's Craig came home from work to learn they were the proud owners of 5 Basset hounds, (in our bed) that were at risk of euthanasia. Earlyne Buchanan and Mary along with Dr Ray Trimmier were a solid team working for the Bexar County Humane Society. Also, during her journey, Mary was a sustaining member of the Junior League of San Antonio, a past member of the Blue Bird Auxiliary, a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, and a past chairman of the Bright Shawl Tea Room for the Junior League.Survivors are her soulmate of 39 years, Craig Cates, Dorthea Hardin, mother in law, Godson Charles Steen, his wife Janie, and their daughters Katie, Kaitlyn, and Kassidy. Also surviving are Cy Cates, brother in law and his wife Robin and their daughters: Shelby Bower and her husband Stephen, Lindsay and her husband George Patterson and their daughter Talulla. Also surviving are Longfellow and Mattie Girl Cates; two very broken-hearted dachshunds. Mary is also survived by multiple generations of cousins to whom she opened her heart and home including the Weller and Stubbs families.Craig wishes to extend special thanks to Jesus Espinosa, Dorothy Armstrong, Christine Urrutia, and Amber Kramer for providing their tender loving care to Mary along her journey. Also, thanks for the love shown by the Meadowlawn staff over the years.Mary's ashes will be placed in a private family mausoleum along with the ashes of her four- legged life companions: Sallie Belle, Dolly, Callie, Candy, Beauregard, Mattie Boy, Buddy and Luke.Due to the Covid- 19 virus, private services for Mary Cates are pending. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choosing or to Mary's favorite, Diamond Dachshund Rescue, at P.O. Box 17736, San Antonio, Tx. 78217 or ddrtx.org.To leave a note for the family go to Meadowlawn.net and select obituaries. The Rainbow Bridge PoemJust this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge.When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor.Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster.You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together....Author unknown...
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.