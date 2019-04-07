Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
(210) 924-5801
Matias Sanabria
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
March 30, 2019
Matias M. Sanabria born on February 19, 1969, age 50 and Belinda B. Sanabria born on May 18, 1963, age 55 of San Antonio were called to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019. Matias is preceded in death by his father José Benito Sanabria Mendoza. Matias is survived by his mother María Alicia Mendoza Juárez. Siblings; José Hilario, María Guadalupe, Benito, José Juan, and José Francisco and Belinda is survived by her parents Ronald and Minerva Wolf. Siblings; Norma, Benny, Maria, Pete, Albert, Charlie, and Cristie. Both are survived by their loving children Stephanie Evans (Bradly) and Marissa Baca (Jacob) and grandchildren Alexa Belle Baca and Isabelle Quinn Evans. They both will be dearly missed by all their close family and friends. The Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Funeral Home, 2525 Palo Alto Rd. San Antonio, Texas, 78211 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 3 p.m. On the same evening the Chapel Service will be recited at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family is giving the option to donate to Light The Night, Stephanie's HL Warriors Team: https://pages.lightthenight.
org/sctx/SAntonio19/
StephaniesHLWarriors or The San Antonio Food Bank: https://safoodbank.org/
donate/
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
