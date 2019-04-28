|
|
JUNE 25, 1927 - APRIL 19, 2019
Beloved sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by sister Marta Kejner and caretaker Irma Gallegos.
Matilde was born in Argentina and relocated to the USA in 1948 after being awarded a Rotary International scholar- ship that had her give a series of countrywide conferences. She earned PhD's in Math- matics and Business, and dedicated her life to teaching at Cornell and St. Mary's University in San Antonio. Matilde retired after forty years of teaching and together with her husband Bob Stephenson and sister Marta, began to travel the world.
In 1985 the LIGHT awarded her the "Woman of the Year" title for "her remarkable achievements, but most importantly for using her formidable knowledge to help others succeed".
She was passionate about classical music and opera and was a member of the Tuesday Musical Club and the Chamber Society of San Antonio. She generously donated to different chamber music groups.
Bob, the love of her life, passed away in 2010 after 38 years of marriage. Her sister Celia, her brothers Luis and Natalio and her nephew Ruben preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Marta, sister-in-law Maria, Raul and wife Liliana, Hector and wife Aura, Camilo and wife Paulina, Corina, Daniel, Luis and her great nieces and nephews Gabriela, Alexandra, Luciana, Fernando, Federico, Micaela, Emiliano and Luana.
Her family extends their gratitude to Encompass Hospice and caretakers Irma Gallegos, Velia Soto and Vicenta Hill.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019