|
|
Matilde Perez, born August 14, 1929 in Talco, Texas to Presiliano and Consuelo Perez, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Matilde was one of 12 Children. As a single mother, she worked hard to provide for her daughter, Connie Lara. Survivors include her daughter, Maria C. Lara; sisters: Senaida Perez, Estela Sefcovic, and Concepcion Perez; brothers: Emilio, Martin and Frank Perez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Cima Hospice and Highland Nursing Center for their care. Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020