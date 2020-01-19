|
Matthew Grubbs Farrar IV, age 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on January 1, 2020 in San Antonio, TX after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer.
Matt was born in Shreveport, LA on January 7, 1949 to Matthew Grubbs Farrar III and Wanda Araujo Gray. He moved to San Antonio, TX when he was six years old, and called it home the rest of his life. He attended Central Catholic High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force before entering San Antonio College where he earned an associate degree in Radio/Television/Film.
Music played a defining role in his life. Matt was a talented musician who sang and played many instruments. He had a short career in radio and sales before opening his own business, Aardwolf Collects, a retail shop for music and memorabilia. He was an avid and prolific collector. His knowledge of all things music related earned him the nickname "The Record Man". He participated in record shows throughout his career and was recognized and respected both nationally and internationally.
Matt cherished his children above all else. From coaching teams to attending concerts, he was very present in their lives. An avid Longhorn fan, he was delighted when all three of his children chose UT for their education. He particularly adored his grandchildren and always wished for more time with them.
Matt is survived by his devoted wife, Cassandra Gay Farrar, his three children: Matthew Grubbs Farrar V (Jennifer), Lauren Farrar Boland (Jason), and Erin Paige Farrar Kantor (Nicholas); grandchildren: Skyer Grayson Farrar, Taylor Sage Farrar, Brayden Ender Farrar, and Adelaide Gigi Kantor; sister: Sydnea Jacobs; niece: Pauline Weichert; step-sisters: Diane Kaplan and Cindy Kaplan; former spouse: Ellen Susan Farrar.
He was preceded in death by his father: Matthew Grubbs Farrar III, mother: Wanda Araujo Gray, stepfather: Dr. Arthur Martin Gray, and niece: Stephanie Lea Jacobs.
A family graveside service with military honors is planned at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in the spring.
Matt so appreciated all the visits, emails, texts and calls from friends and relatives. The outpouring of love and support is amazing.
To his customers, fellow merchants and music lovers – You meant as much to him as he did to you. Thank you.
The family is grateful for the love and care provided by the doctors, nurses, and other staff of the VA Hospital.
Memorial contributions can be made to Voluntary Service (135), South Texas Veterans Health Care System, 7400 Merton Minter Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78229 (210-617-5107).