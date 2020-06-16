Matthew J. Wayner, Jr. PhD of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully after 92 years of life, on June 4th, 2020. Born in Clifton, New Jersey he met and married his true love Marie Theresa Desjardin of New Bedford, Massachusetts in 1946. They enjoyed almost seventy years together before her passing in 2015. Dr. Wayner served honorably in the United States Navy, training as a pilot during the Korean War. Dedicating himself to science and education, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Dartmouth University in 1949 and his doctoral degree in Psychology at the University of Illinois before embarking on a long and distinguished career researching the physiologic basis of behavior at Syracuse University. He later moved to San Antonio to become Director of Life Sciences at the University of Texas at San Antonio where he also founded the International Behavioral Neuroscience Society.He is survived by three adult children, Elizabeth, Matthew and Timothy as well as two grandchildren, Zachary Carter and Katelyn Wayner. Due to pandemic concerns memorial services are deferred and a commemorative event will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers charitable donations in his name may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

