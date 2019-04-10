|
|
April 5, 2019
Matthew Xavier Solano, age 19, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. Matthew was preceded in death by his great Grandparents, Jose and Oralia Flores and great Uncle, Tony Flores. He is dearly missed and survived by his Mother, Laura Moreno (Stephen); Grandparents, Gregory and Lupe Leija; sisters, Marisol Solano and Makayla Garza; brother, Paz Garza, Jr.; aunt, Monica Solano; uncles, Michael Solano (Yvette), Daniel Solano (Sylvia), and Steven Solano; as well as numerous cousins.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hosanna Baptist Church, 237 School Drive, Poteet, Texas 78065 at 4:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held on Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the church. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hosanna Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery, 20567 Highway 16 South, Von Ormy, Texas 78073. Services and care under the direction of Alamo Brooks Funeral Home. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.alamobrooks.com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019