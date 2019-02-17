|
|
March 10, 1931 - February 9, 2019
Mattie Maud Wilson Douglas was born March 10 to Ollie Wilson and Linnie Wilson in Seguin, Texas.
Mattie was preceded in death by her father Mr. Ollie Wilson, mother Linnie Wilson, her son, Luiet Eugene Coleman, Sr., Mitchell Vann Tucker, Sister Loui Mae Nash, and sister Bertha E Jackson.
Mattie leaves to cherish her memory her loving son: Mr. Michael Tucker, Sr., her sister Mrs. Lenora Moon, granddaughter Karisha Tucker, grandsons Michael Tucker II and Kevin Tucker and great granddaughter Kristen Kelly, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W.W. White Rd.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater Corinth Baptist Church, 500 S. New Braunfels with interment at Capote Cemetery in Seguin, Tx.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019