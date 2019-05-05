|
July 4, 1930 - April 26, 2019
Beautiful, kind, happy, always smiling, always ready for a good laugh, loyal to all her friends and family. Mattie Jean (Jean), was born in Dallas and moved to Glen Rose Texas when she was 5. She was the baby of seven; her mother and father passed when she was 13 and 17. Living in a close-knit com- munity during the depression and war, there was a close- ness and fondness of friends and family that never waned with the extended family loving and supporting every other with no weak link. Jean had a first- hand role in raising the children of all her siblings and a special closeness remains with all.
While in San Antonio living with relatives, pen pal and classmate (CMSGT Rtd) Robert Charles (Bob) Jones of Glen Rose looked her up. After a brief 6-week romance, they wed and were married for 58 ½ years. Together, their children are Jon Robert Jones of Lakehills, Sharon Jean Jones Rodriguez of San Antonio, and James Allen Jones of Duncanville. Jean and Bob were assigned to Germany on three tours of duty and finally settled in San Antonio in 1965. Bob retired in 1969 from the Air Force Security Service (Air Force Intelligence Command) and their journey continued with their growing children.
During that time, Jean and Bob bought a waterfront lot at Medina Lake where they hand-built a beautiful home creating a family legacy which endures there now. The Medina Lake Shrine Club and the American Legion are home to many close friends. Together they championed and achieved the paving of roads in Pebble Beach and chartering the property- owners association.
She also, early on, inadvertently saved and bred Texas Tortoises and gave 83 adults and babies to Texas State University to help save this threatened species and is named in the authoritative scientific book on the species. In addition, her love and care for animals had her raise, breed or rehabilitate innumerable dogs, cats, chickens, snakes, lizards, birds, owls, possums and fish (some occasionally under protest). Upon the birth of her first grandchild, Mom actively helped raise and mentor all her treasured grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Charles, her parents Frank Christian and Katie Lee Peterson and her six brothers and sisters Ferol Curtis, LaVerne, James Clifford, David, Lee Beth, and Mary Frances and her son Jon Robert. She is survived by her loving children: daughter-in law Vicki Jones, Sharon Jones Rodriguez, and Jim and wife Brenda Jones. She has 4 grandchildren: Joshua Jones and wife Jennifer, Jody Rodriguez and wife Erica, Aaron Jones, and Dustin Jones and wife Brianna and 4 great grandchildren Alanna, Tristen, Ava Gray and Megan and all the extended family and friends.
Visitation is May 9 5:00- 9:00pm and Funeral Service is May 10 at 1:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio.
Contributions in her memory may be made to The and the .
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019