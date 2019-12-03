|
|
Sunrise:March 10, 1931 Sunset:February 9, 2019A limb has fallen from the family tree;
I keep hearing a voice that says, "Grieve not for me.
Remember the best times, the laughter, the song;
The good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my
heritage, I'm counting on you; Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest; Remembering all, how I truly was blessed.
Continue traditions no matter how small; Go on with your life, don't worry about falls. I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin; Until the day comes, we're together again.
In memory of my mother and friend, Ms. Mattie M. Douglas; both greatly loved and greatly missed.
From:
Michael Irvin Tucker, MS.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 3, 2019