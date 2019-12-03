Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie M. Douglas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie M. Douglas In Memoriam
Sunrise:

March 10, 1931

Sunset:

February 9, 2019

A limb has fallen

from the family tree;

I keep hearing a voice that says, "Grieve not for me.

Remember the best times, the laughter, the song;

The good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my

heritage, I'm counting on you; Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest; Remembering all, how I truly was blessed.

Continue traditions no matter how small; Go on with your life, don't worry about falls. I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin; Until the day comes, we're together again.

In memory of my mother and friend, Ms. Mattie M. Douglas; both greatly loved and greatly missed.

From:

Michael Irvin Tucker, MS.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -