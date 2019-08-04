|
September 25, 1939 - August 1, 2019
Maudie L. Dial went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born September 25, 1939 to Thomas Shelby Bright and Nellie (Eberham) Bright in San Augustine, Texas. Her parents precede her in death along with her granddaughter, Sandy Dial. On September 23,1956 she married the love of her life, James Hardy Dial whom preceded her in death in March of this year. They enjoyed 62 years of happiness. They began their life together in Tuleta, Texas then they moved to Freeport, then Bay City where they welcomed their son, James David, on November 17, 1957.
Maudie was a retired teacher and had worked for ten years at Winn's Department Store prior to her tenure in education.
Maudie is survived by her son James David, sister-in-law; Mildred (Tom) Yeoman; and numerous nieces and nep- hews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, 5:00pm-8:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
Tuesday, March 6, 2019
10:00am
Rose of Sharon Cemetery
La Vernia, Texas
Services will be co-officiated by Pastor Bill Walker and Pastor Don Moravits. Serving as Pallbearers will be Aaron Dixon, Joe Diazeeleon, Tom Hover, Ron Buccki, C.W. Power, and Charles Wilson. Music by Jimmy and Debbie Riley. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.
com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC, La Vernia, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019