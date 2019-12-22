|
|
Our beloved Mimi left us too soon. Her memorial will be celebrated December 23rd 10 am at Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home. 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX.
She was a 1981 Trinity University Alumni. A videographer at several local news stations. A talented photographer, seamstress, gardener, DIYer. Always trying the vogue, fashion and chic styles.
Throughout her 20+ handicapped years, she showed courage every day despite her shortcomings. If she forgot something simple, her answer was easy "Hey! I only have 2/3rd's of my brain!"
She leaves behind many family, friends and caregivers who shared their lives with her during her many years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind & Vision Impaired.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019