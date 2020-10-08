Gracious Heavenly Father, we thank you for allowing us to know and love Maurice "Gene" Anthony, who left this earth to be with you on Saturday October 3rd, 2020, at the age of 90 years old, surrounded by his family. Amen.

Gene, as he is known to friends, grew up in West Virginia, a member of the National Guard and began working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in the Identification Division (Fingerprinting) in 1950. He was later transferred to the Office of the Director, J. Edgar Hoover, in 1955.

Gene earned a Bachelor in Commercial Science Degree from Strayor College in Washington D.C., and was appointed a Special Agent of the FBI in 1960.

During his career, Gene served in Washington, D.C.; Memphis, TN; Butte/Missoula, MT; Boise/Idaho Falls, ID; New York City/Buffalo/Rochester, NY; and San Antonio, TX. Gene received more than 57 personal and official letters of commendation from Director J. Edgar Hoover; Director Clarence M. Kelley; Director William H. Webster; acting Director L. Patrick Gray, III; and acting Director William D. Ruckleshaus.

After retirement, Gene took a position as consultant for the U.S. Federal Court as Investigator /Consultant in the Federal Bankruptcy Division.

Gene and his beloved wife of 71 years, Dorothy, moved to Canyon Lake, TX in 1980.

Once in Canyon Lake, Gene threw his tremendous energy into serving as Treasurer of the Canyon Lake Methodist Church; Commissioner of the Emergency Services District No. 3 (Fire and EMS); the varied activities of the Canyon Lake Masonic Lodge and Alzafar Shrine, in San Antonio; The Society of Retired Special Agents of the FBI. He was also a director of the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce; and a long-time member of the Canyon Lake County Club (The Little Club).

Gene leaves behind his wife Dorothy Anthony; son Michael Anthony (Kay Cole); daughter Crystal Gottfried (Edward Gottfried); son Richard Anthony (Cindy Anthony); son C. David Anthony; and son Russell Anthony. Gene also leaves 33 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels, Christus Hospice Care Services, and Canyon Lake EMS.

Services for Maurice "Gene" Anthony will take place at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 1071 FM 2673 Canyon Lake, TX 78133.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, October 10th, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be at Crane's Mill Cemetery, 10121 FM 2673, Canyon Lake TX 78133, following the service.

If so moved, memorial contributions or donations can be made in Gene's name to the Canyon Lake Fire and EMS (Comal County ESD No.3); and the Society of Former Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Inc foundation, through their website at www.socxfbi.org or sent directly to 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, VA 22025-2048.

