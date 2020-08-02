Maurice Kempen passed away on July 29, 2020 at the young age of 66 in Universal City, Texas. He is survived by his wife Tina ; his daughter Crystal and husband Tony, his daughter Theresa and husband Matthew, and son William "Scooter"; his grandchildren April, Mikey, Samantha, and Emma; his brothers James and Gary, and sister Annette. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Agnes, brother Robin, and sister Theresa.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home.

The Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Please sign the guestbook at www.colonialuniversal. com