February 17, 1932 - August 15, 2019
Max Eugene Cook was born near Sherman, Texas on February 17, 1932. His mother was Zelma Cochran Cook and his father was Bennett Cook. Max graduated high school in Sherman and started college at East Texas Baptist, eventually transferring to Texas A&M his sophomore college year. He met Shirley Guggolz in the summer of 1953. He served in the Army for two years in England. He returned from England, and Max and Shirley were married in December of 1956. Max graduated from Texas A&M in January of 1959, and they moved to San Antonio. Max worked at USAA for 30 years and he retired as an assistant vice-president of claims. Max enjoyed his retirement for many years. Max passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife Shirley, and children James Bennett Cook and Lisa Ann Cook. Grandchildren are John Douglas Kunz, Elizabeth Maxine Vazquez and Amanda Jean Cook. His great grandchildren are James Alonso Vazquez and Jack Delano Kunz. Max and Shirley enjoyed traveling on cruises and they have been to many parts of the world, including Alaska, Canada, South America, Europe, China, Japan, Hawaii, the South Pacific, and Russia. They also enjoyed playing golf, and they have been to the Greenbriar and Pebble Beach. Max and Shirley are members of Alamo Heights United Methodist Church and Seekers Bible Class. Very high on Max's "good list" is "Dolly", his schnauzer, who is important to the whole family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to Animal Care Services of S.A., 4710 Texas Hwy 151, 78227; instructions are on their website. The memorial service for Max is Thursday, August 22, in the chapel at AHUMC, 825 E. Basse Rd, 78209 at 10 am.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 20, 2019