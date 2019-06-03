August 19, 1932 - May 31, 2019

Max Henry Schuebel, 86, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born in Staten Island, NY on August 19, 1932 to Max and Carla Schuebel. Max was a gentle man who deeply loved his family. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things in his garage. He was a man who loved the Lord and this was evident in the way he lived his life. He will be missed by many. Max was preceded in death by his parents. His survivors include his wife, Katherine Ann Schuebel; a son, Mark Schuebel and Andrea Smith; daughters, Catherine and Wayne Sides, Vanessa and Kane Lassiter, Maria and Robert Vander zwet, and Elizabeth and Daniel Dodds; grand children, Adrianna and Candy Gallegeos, Kane and Whitney Lassiter, Kyle Lassiter, Victoria and Will Fuller, Joseph Flores, Jonathan Flores, Christopher Dodds, Tyler Dodds, Tara and John Reynolds, Audrey and Aaron Vanecek, and Ashley and Richard Burghardt; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Anne Lee.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5, 2019

1:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL.



Mr. Steve Moody will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary