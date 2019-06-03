San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
August 19, 1932 - May 31, 2019
Max Henry Schuebel, 86, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born in Staten Island, NY on August 19, 1932 to Max and Carla Schuebel. Max was a gentle man who deeply loved his family. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things in his garage. He was a man who loved the Lord and this was evident in the way he lived his life. He will be missed by many. Max was preceded in death by his parents. His survivors include his wife, Katherine Ann Schuebel; a son, Mark Schuebel and Andrea Smith; daughters, Catherine and Wayne Sides, Vanessa and Kane Lassiter, Maria and Robert Vander zwet, and Elizabeth and Daniel Dodds; grand children, Adrianna and Candy Gallegeos, Kane and Whitney Lassiter, Kyle Lassiter, Victoria and Will Fuller, Joseph Flores, Jonathan Flores, Christopher Dodds, Tyler Dodds, Tara and John Reynolds, Audrey and Aaron Vanecek, and Ashley and Richard Burghardt; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Anne Lee.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5, 2019
1:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL.

Mr. Steve Moody will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 3, 2019
