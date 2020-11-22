Max Holmes Harvey, 92, passed away on November 16, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born on April 4, 1928 in Eastland, Texas to Earl and Ethel Harvel. Max was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Morgans Harvey and his son Harold Calloway Harvey.

He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Kneupper and Margie Henne, granddaughters Amber McGregor, Brittany Ishmael, Taylor Stone, Kate Reyes, great grandchildren Alyssa Moreland, Ashtin Sparrow, Aubrey Sparrow, Rowan Ishmael, Rori Ishmael, Rosaline Ishmael, Skilyr Irwin, Orion Reyes, great great granddaughter Addison Moreland, nephews David Frost, Mike Marion, niece Donna Fisher, cousins Jan Lair, Bill Lair, and many other great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with Masonic and Military HonorsMonday, November 23, 2020, 1pm at Mission Burial Park NorthYou are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.missionparks.com