Max Ivan Michels passed away peacefully and went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on March 29, 1929 to Max Ostrosky Michels and Margaret Miller Michels.
Max received his Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and his Medical Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine. He began his medical career by serving in the United States Air Force from 1953-1974 and retired as a Colonel. During his years in the military, he served as Chief of Pediatrics at Chanute AFB, Illinois; Chief of Pediatrics and Pediatric Consultant for Europe in Weisbaden, Germany; and Chief of Allergy and Immunology Service at Willford Hall, San Antonio, Texas. He was the recipient of the Legion of Merit Award in 1974.
After retirement from the Air Force, he became the Co-Director of the Allergy and Immunology Fellowship Program at the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. In 1978, he opened his private medical practice in Allergy and Immunology until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of the American Board of Pediatrics; American Board of Pediatrics – Allergy; and American Board of Allergy and Immunology. He was on staff at Santa Rosa, Methodist, Humana, and St. Luke's Baptist Hospitals. Max was a revered and respected doctor who went above and beyond to diagnose and treat his patients, both young and old. Throughout his medical career, Max continued to research and presented to allergy seminars across the United States.
Max was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Wilson Michels, their son, Christopher Wilson Michels, and their grandson, Christopher Giesey. He is survived by Gregory W. Michels, Jean Michels Giesey (Charles), Kevin P. Michels (Jamie), and Patricia Michels Anderson (Glen). He is also survived by his loving wife, Georgette Michels, Corey Guess, and Stephanie Guess Richard (Jason). Grandchildren are Wes Guild (Ivy), Jessica Giesey, Ian Michels (Katelyn), and Rebekah Richard. Great grandchildren are Ella and Avery Michels. He also had special nieces and nephews, Martha Lindsay Nahoum, Jackson Nahoum (Lindsey), and Harper Nahoum (Alexandria); and great nephews, Jack and John Nahoum.
Max, also known as "Doctor Max" or "Doc", loved God and his family and was an extraordinary man. He was wise and knowledgeable about any subject and was an inspiration to all who knew him. His hobbies were gardening and wood carving, and his family is the proud recipient of many priceless carvings he completed over the years.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Helping Our Seniors and his wonderful caregivers over the past three years – Nelson, Maria, Rosalinda, Diana, and Mary. They all treated Max with love and respect. In addition, the family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
CELEBRATION OF LIFETUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 20202:30 P.M.PARKHILLS BAPTIST CHURCH17747 SAN PEDRO AVENUESAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78232
A private family interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Christian School at Castle Hills (website is castlehills.school)
