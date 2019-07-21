|
May 12, 1930 - July 16, 2019
Maxima L. Sagocio, born May 12, 1930 in Manaoag, Philippines, passed away on July 16, 2019 in Schertz, Texas at the age of 89. Maxima is preceded in death by her husband Harry Sagocio, and parents Mauracio and Raymunda Llamido. She is survived by her children Amy DeCosta (husband Stephen), Aida De La Cruz, and Alan Sagocio (wife Lorena); grandchildren, Rachel, Brandon, and Nolan Tiqui; twins Roseanne and Rianna De La Cruz; Angela Pelfrey, Jonathan, Xavier, and Maleia Sagocio. She was also blessed with nine great - grandchildren Coralyn, Chase, and Cambri Pelfrey; Chloe, Keileana, Malia Jane, Laila and Romeo Tiqui; and Keanu Norris. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
