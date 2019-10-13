Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph (So. San) Catholic Church
535 New Laredo Hwy.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maximo Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maximo Romo Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Maximo Romo Martinez, 94, born March 23, 1925 Bergs Mill, San Antonio, TX passed away October 8, 2019.

Served U.S. Army 1943 to 1946 during World War II; Kelly AFB Civil Service General Foreman 35 years; lifetime member V.F.W. Post 4815 and D.A.V. Preceded in death by parents, Maximo Gonzaba Martinez and Estanislada Romo Martinez; son, Hector O. Martinez; siblings, Marcial and Antonio Martinez. Survivors; children, Olga Sidusky, Irma Uribe, Victor Martinez, Gerard Martinez Sylvia Nino, Robert Martinez and John Martinez; 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren; siblings, Robert Martinez, Teresa Sims.

Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

Procession will depart Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph (So. San) Catholic Church, 535 New Laredo Hwy. Interment will follow San Fernando Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maximo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Download Now