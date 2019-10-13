|
Maximo Romo Martinez, 94, born March 23, 1925 Bergs Mill, San Antonio, TX passed away October 8, 2019.
Served U.S. Army 1943 to 1946 during World War II; Kelly AFB Civil Service General Foreman 35 years; lifetime member V.F.W. Post 4815 and D.A.V. Preceded in death by parents, Maximo Gonzaba Martinez and Estanislada Romo Martinez; son, Hector O. Martinez; siblings, Marcial and Antonio Martinez. Survivors; children, Olga Sidusky, Irma Uribe, Victor Martinez, Gerard Martinez Sylvia Nino, Robert Martinez and John Martinez; 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren; siblings, Robert Martinez, Teresa Sims.
Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Procession will depart Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph (So. San) Catholic Church, 535 New Laredo Hwy. Interment will follow San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019