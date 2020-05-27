Maxine Faye Davies left this world for eternal rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Maxine was born in Bovey Minnesota on July 8, 1933 to Pearl and Max Unger. She attended Greenway HS where she was head cheerleader and met the love of her life, Charles Perry Davies, Jr. They were married on December 20, 1953 and became an Airforce family for the next 20 years, including several moves to San Antonio and Japan. They spent many years at Keesler AFB in Biloxi MS with their three young boys where they grew to love the coastal life. When Chuck retired in 1973 they made their home in San Antonio and they proceeded to build a dry cleaning and laundry business together. Maxine was known for her amazing cooking skills- she learned to bake bread at the age of 5! Maxine was a fabulous wife, mother and hostess, famous for her warmth, high energy and humor. She loved her family fiercely. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jaqueline Unger Stillar, sons, Charles P. Davies, III and Dana S. Davies. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 66 years, Charles P. Davies, Jr, son, Scott M. Davies (Laura) and sister, Debbie Lundin (Curt), 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sunset Memorial on Austin Highway at 1:00pm with visitation starting at noon.