MAXINE FAYE DAVIES
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MAXINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Faye Davies left this world for eternal rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Maxine was born in Bovey Minnesota on July 8, 1933 to Pearl and Max Unger. She attended Greenway HS where she was head cheerleader and met the love of her life, Charles Perry Davies, Jr. They were married on December 20, 1953 and became an Airforce family for the next 20 years, including several moves to San Antonio and Japan. They spent many years at Keesler AFB in Biloxi MS with their three young boys where they grew to love the coastal life. When Chuck retired in 1973 they made their home in San Antonio and they proceeded to build a dry cleaning and laundry business together. Maxine was known for her amazing cooking skills- she learned to bake bread at the age of 5! Maxine was a fabulous wife, mother and hostess, famous for her warmth, high energy and humor. She loved her family fiercely. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jaqueline Unger Stillar, sons, Charles P. Davies, III and Dana S. Davies. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 66 years, Charles P. Davies, Jr, son, Scott M. Davies (Laura) and sister, Debbie Lundin (Curt), 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sunset Memorial on Austin Highway at 1:00pm with visitation starting at noon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved