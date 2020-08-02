Maxine Fulton Martinez, of San Antonio, passed away on July 23, 2020. Born to Lon and Kate Fulton on August 20, 1927 in Ada, Oklahoma.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Reynaldo "Sonny" Martinez, grandchildren Kenneth "K.C." Kibler and Loren Elizabeth Martinez. She and her beloved grandson K.C. passed-away on the same day and within hours of one another. We as a family are blessed to know they entered the gates of heaven together. Maxine was a voracious reader who loved to share her knowledge of history with her children and grandchildren. The best granny a kid could ask for who gave us so many wonderful childhood memories.

She is survived by her children; Katherine Kibler; JoHannah Wilcox and husband Gary; Martin Martinez and wife Rosana; grandchildren; Hunter and Jenna Wilcox; Madeline Elise Vessell and great grandchild, Greyson Colt Vessell. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be missed. We are so grateful and want to thank her amazing nurse Jackie Duncan who cared for her to the very end.

A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, hug and kiss the ones you love.