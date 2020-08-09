Maxine Rose "Max" was born to Barney and Mae Weinstein in Dallas on June 4, 1931. She lived her life to the fullest, passing away in San Antonio on Friday July 31, 2020.

Max was a woman who danced through life and while attending the University of Texas, she found her dance partner and love of 57 years, Bernie Rose. It's comforting to know they are finally dancing together again.

Predeceased by Bernie, she is survived by her children Paul and Gayle Rose, Barry and Donna Rose, her grandchildren Bethany and Michael Rose.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Poet's Walk Memory Care Community and Generous Hospice for their kindness and care.

A private interment was held at Beth-El Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or a charity of your choosing.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

Arrangements with