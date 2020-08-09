1/1
MAXINE ROSE
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAXINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maxine Rose "Max" was born to Barney and Mae Weinstein in Dallas on June 4, 1931. She lived her life to the fullest, passing away in San Antonio on Friday July 31, 2020.

Max was a woman who danced through life and while attending the University of Texas, she found her dance partner and love of 57 years, Bernie Rose. It's comforting to know they are finally dancing together again.

Predeceased by Bernie, she is survived by her children Paul and Gayle Rose, Barry and Donna Rose, her grandchildren Bethany and Michael Rose.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Poet's Walk Memory Care Community and Generous Hospice for their kindness and care.

A private interment was held at Beth-El Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or a charity of your choosing.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 8, 2020
To All in the Rose Family,
I'll miss Max! She was like my second Mom. She always called to welcome me home when back from college or when visiting. We would play tennis, swim or go to exercise class. We would bake & cut cheesecakes for events. She even visited me in Alaska and we both so enjoyed the visit. Thank you for sharing her.
Riki Lebman
Friend
August 5, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Maxine. She was a vibrant lady who always greeted everyone with a smile and a kind word. Those of us from the aerobics class loved dancing with her. We hope that the wonderful memories you have of your Mother and Grandmothers will provide you comfort.
Carlos & Elvira 211 Box Oak St.
Friend
August 5, 2020
Paul and Barry, so sorry to hear about your mother's passing--she was an incredible woman. We certainly miss the old days on Beechwood. Hugs and prayers to both of you and your families.
Sharon Kaufman
Neighbor
August 4, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Maxine in my aerobics class. She was always a delight and I love the image of her again dancing with her beloved Bernie. My prayers for the family as you miss this amazing lady.
Carol Hodges
Friend
August 4, 2020
Please know that there are many people who loved Maxine and send her family their condolences. Maxine and Bernie were such lovebirds, a joy to see together or, apart, glowing with love when talking about the other. With her passing, I feel an additional loss, a link to my parents, Rabbi and Mrs. David Jacobson, who in their later years, lived on the same street. Maxine and Bernie kept an eye on them and helped out in moments of their need for some help, always offered with kindness and respect. And I especially miss Maxine's smile, quick sense of humor, positive attitude, and passion for her family.
Dottie Miller
Friend
August 4, 2020
I remember Max's love and support all those years growing up in San Antonio. The joy she brought into our lives will not be forgotten...
STEVE LEVIT
Family
August 3, 2020
Sending you all a big hug and love -
Nancy Levit
August 3, 2020
Maxine was always on the front row of our aerobic dancing class at JCC! Always the first one there and always with a Smile and a pleasant greeting to share! We have missed her dancing with us the last few yrs. A sweet lady who will be missed and always remembered.
Phyllis Patterson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved