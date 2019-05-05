July 21, 1945 - April 29, 2019

Maxwell Norwood Trevillian, Jr., 73, born in Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Max enjoyed dancing with his wife, listening to all kinds of music, and sports. He also enjoyed spending lots of time with his grandkids, going to the beach, and serving in his church. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite, Pi Kappa Phi, St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, and Cursillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Freda and Max Trevillian, and brother-in-law, Robert Howland. Max is survived by his wife of 40 years, Daisy Trevillian; sister, Katherine Howland; son, Shawn Trevillian; daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Chris Lopez; grandchildren, Katalina and Seve Lopez; and his dogs Greta and Margarita.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 3:00pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.



FUNERAL SERVICE

TUESDAY, MAY 7, 2019

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH



Pastor David Lopez will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to gifts.mdanderson.org.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary