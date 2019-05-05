San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
July 21, 1945 - April 29, 2019
Maxwell Norwood Trevillian, Jr., 73, born in Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Max enjoyed dancing with his wife, listening to all kinds of music, and sports. He also enjoyed spending lots of time with his grandkids, going to the beach, and serving in his church. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite, Pi Kappa Phi, St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, and Cursillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Freda and Max Trevillian, and brother-in-law, Robert Howland. Max is survived by his wife of 40 years, Daisy Trevillian; sister, Katherine Howland; son, Shawn Trevillian; daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Chris Lopez; grandchildren, Katalina and Seve Lopez; and his dogs Greta and Margarita.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 3:00pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

FUNERAL SERVICE
TUESDAY, MAY 7, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

Pastor David Lopez will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to gifts.mdanderson.org.

Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019
