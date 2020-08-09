Maybelle Dillard passed away on August 6, 2020 at the age of 98 in San Antonio, Texas. Maybelle was born on July 14, 1922 in Mansfield, Texas to Andrew S. and Addie Lee Atkins Blandford. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio in 1940 and married Percy Oliver Dillard on October 18th of 1941. She raised five children and was active in PTA at the children's elementary schools, Jeff Davis Junior High and Sam Houston High School. She was a member of Herman Sons and receiving her 50-year pin in 1993 as a member of the Vienta Lodge #15.

She was a member of the Presbyterian Church serving as a deacon, an elder, teaching Sunday school. She also sang in the Boltville and Hope Presbyterian church choirs. Maybelle was quite the athlete as a young person; playing baseball, volleyball, always enjoyed walking even in her 90's. She loved to travel with her family taking her first flight to San Francisco in 1955. She's also visited Hawaii, England, California, Colorado, and Washington. Maybelle was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oliver, 2 brothers, and a sister. She is survived by sister, Janette Adams; children, Ollie Shelbourne, Irene Jones, George Dillard, John Dillard; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with interment at Cover Cemetery.