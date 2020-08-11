Maybelle Dillard, 98, died August 6, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.

Mission Park South, 1700 SE Military Drive, San Antonio: visitation at 12:30 and service at 1:00 Friday, August 14, 2020. Interment follows at Cover Cemetery, 9131 New Sulphur Springs Rd., San Antonio 78263.

Maybelle was born July 14, 1922 in Mansfield, Texas to Andrew S. Blandford and Addie Lee Atkins Blandford. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio in 1940 and married Percy Oliver Dillard October 18, 1941. She raised five children and loved them all equally. Active in PTA, gardening, volunteer work, member of Herman Sons, receiving her 75 year pin in 2018. Member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and elder, teaching Sunday School, and singing in the choirs. Athletic, playing baseball and volleyball, and always enjoyed walking, even beyond 97. Enjoyed traveling, home and abroad.

Maybelle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Oliver, having been married 49 years; two brothers and one sister.

Maybelle is survived by her sister, Janette Adams; 5 children: Ollie Shelbourne, Irene Jones, George Dillard, John Dillard, and Bob Dillard; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.