|
|
February 24, 2019
Maydella Klein Wagner went to be with the lord on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born in Fredericksburg, Texas to Joseph (Sep) Klein and Meta Schaper Klein. She graduated Valivictorian of her high school class. She met and married Harry Lee Wagner also from Fredericksburg in 1936. Our Mother was a faithful servant of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and now is with Him forever. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Audrey Norcross, an infant son and her son in law, Randall Puckett. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Puckett of Boerne, her son, Harry Joseph (Sonny) Wagner and wife Bonita of Ingram and her son in law Kenneth Norcross of Corpus Christi, Six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and five great-great-grand children.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A private interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2019