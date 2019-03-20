|
|
September 11, 1921 - March 15, 2019
Mayme Coy Nava born in St. Paul, Texas on September 11, 1921; went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2019 at the age of 97.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward Nava, parents Claro and Maria Coy.
Survivors include her loving children Sabrina Yasa, John Nava, Edward and Mary Nava, Mark and Gerry Castro, grandchildren John Nava, Lisa Nava, Edward Nava and Erica Nava, great grandchildren Collin Nava, Abby Nava, Andrew Nava, and Jaden Nava and other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com
in the obituary section.
Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2019