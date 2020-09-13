The family of Megan Michelle Crickard-McCrary is saddened to announce her passing on September 7, 2020 at the age of 32.

Megan was born in Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt, West Germany on March 13, 1988. She lived in Germany, San Antonio and Montgomery, Alabama in her short life. Megan had a passion for dancing and acting. She loved reading, attending movies and theatre productions. She traveled from the time she was little with her Oma and Opa, going to the Carribean, New York and many trips to Disney World (her favorite). She met the love of her life (Bob) on her 21st birthday and they were married on November 23rd, 2019. Megan and Bob enjoyed playing pool and competing in tournaments, many in Las Vegas. Megan and Bob also shared a love for cats, their fur-babies.

She will be lovingly remembered by her mother Mary Kay Tyson and father, Kent B. Crickard, her husband Robert Don McCrary, grandparents David and Gerene Wilhelm (Opa and Oma), siblings Heather Louise Canales (Nicholas Canales), Michael B. Tyson (Stephanie Tyson) and Austin Tyson. She also leaves behind her niece Sarah and nephews Michael and Andrew, along with many other loving family members: aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Megan was preceded in death by her step-father, Donald B. Tyson April 20, 2019 and mother-in-law Mary Elizabeth Starr (McCrary) January 20, 2019.

Family and friends will be received at the Schertz Funeral Home (2217 FM 3009, Schertz Texas, 78154) on Saturday, September 19th. Visitation is from 3:00-5:00pm. A memorial service will be held at 5:00pm for family and close friends only, due to covid-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Animal Defense League of Texas (11300 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217), on behalf of Megan.