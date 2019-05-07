|
|
February 14, 1947 - March 5, 2019
Dr. Melanie Joan Schulte passed away at 72 on March 5, 2019 with her husband and daughter by her side. Melanie spent 30 years in and around San Antonio, receiving three degrees from Our Lady of the Lake University while raising her daughter and working as an executive at multiple Fortune 500 companies.
Melanie is survived by her husband of 39 years William (Bill) Schulte; daughter Sommer Lee (James) Coutu; grandchildren Amelie and Sam; sister Robin Stanaway; and multiple close cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Jeanne Dammling. Melanie was a passionate educator who started a Montessori school early in her life and went on to teach countless collegiate and graduate classes. She was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Constantineau Chapel, Our Lady of the Lake University, 411 S.W. 24th St., San Antonio, TX.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Dr. Melanie Schulte Scholarship Fund: https://app.mobilecause.com/
vf/SCHULTE.
Published in Express-News on May 7, 2019