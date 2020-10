Melba Fried went to the Lord on October 4, 2020 at the age of 79.

She was born May 25, 1941 in San Antonio. She graduated from Edison HS in 1959.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clara and Marvin Fried, and husband, Bobby Stacy.

She is survived by her daughter Janet Stacy, son Daniel Stacy, her brother Floyd Fried and her dog, Holly. We love and will miss you Mother. Rest in peace.