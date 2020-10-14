1/1
MELFRED HAECKER
1934 - 2020
Melfred Haecker passed away at the age of 86 in Bulverde, TX. He was born on April 10, 1934 in Marion, TX to Alfred and Ella Haecker.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter: Shia Louise Haecker. He is survived by his loving wife Doris Dorsey Haecker; children: Carol Harwell (Paul), Susan Ruff (Guy), Mark Haecker (Chris); grandchildren: Amanda Cipriano, Jason Ruff, Tia Haecker, Julie Wilson, Kenneth Harwell, John Haecker; great-grandchildren: Everett, Chase, Ellie, Tony, Chris, Oceana, Rylie, Finn, Sunika; sister: Gretrude Schwab; his dog: Ella and numerous nieces and nephews.

Melfred was a kind loving man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00am at Sunset Funeral home with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Wilson, Kenneth Harwell, Jason Ruff, Carl Haecker, Gary Haecker, and Bart Bird.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hillside Fellowship, 7055 Highway 281N, Spring Branch, TX 78070.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
MYRNA ALTWEIN
