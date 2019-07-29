|
|
October 27, 1954 - July 25, 2019
Melinda was born on October 27, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas. The only daughter of Sarah Marie Reed and the late Peter Nathan Reed, she was affectionately known by her family as Melly, Nindy, Nindis, Eli, Kid and Hon, and by her husband as "Güera."
Always studious, Melinda attended schools in the San Antonio Independent School District and was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High School where she participated in their pep squad as a Lariat.
A life-long lover of horses, Melinda was captain of the "escaramuza" riding team performing precision riding in charreadas and rodeos across the U.S. and Mexico. She was honored as La Reina de la Asociación de Charros de San Antonio and La Reina de la Federación Nacional de Charros de la Republica Mexicana traveling to Mexico as a delegate of the organization. She went on to become an accomplished equestrian in dressage, eventing, and jumping.
Melinda met her husband Rodolfo "Rudy" Cedillo at a San Antonio Charro Association event in 1973 and they shared a mutual love of horses. They were married on March 5, 1977. Rudy's work with Luby's Cafeteria transferred him and Melinda across Texas and New Mexico. Dedicated to getting her college degree, during their numerous stops, Melinda took classes at Stephen F. Austin University, Trinity University and the University of Texas at San Antonio. Although Melinda came from a family of Fightin' Texas A&M University Aggies, she finally "settled" on a degree from the University of Texas at Austin, graduating magna cum laude with a degree in History while Rudy worked at the Luby's at Highland Mall.
Melinda had a keen eye for detail and she worked in various accounting and administrative positions in every city where Rudy was transferred. Her one requisite for employment was that the job had to be within walking distance to have lunch with Rudy every day. Returning to San Antonio in 1989 for Rudy to manage the Luby's on Main, Melinda began work in the Trust Department at what is now the Bank of America downtown. She retired from banking after 27 years of faithful service.
Her kind heart and giving nature inspired her to give her time through numerous volunteer opportunities and she would regularly take their beautiful dog, Katy, to visit those in need through the Delta Dog program.
She is preceded in death by her father, Peter N. Reed and brothers Michael and Christopher Reed.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rodolfo "Rudy" Cedillo; her mother Sarah Reed; brother David Reed and family.
She was loved and adored by her Cedillo sisters-in-law Otila Cedillo, Maria Antonia Cedillo Sorola (Sylvestre "Junie"), and Carmelita Cedillo; her brothers-in-law, Ricardo, Angel (Lisa), and Eduardo (Fabiola) Cedillo; as well as her Abdo, Gonzalez, Reed and Tamez aunts and uncles - Alice (John) Abdo, Marina (Joaquin) Gonzalez, Henry (Jan) Reed, Mary Lou (Richard) Tamez; her Reed sisters-in-law Roberta and Mary; her Abdo, Gonzalez, Reed and Tamez cousins; and her 31 nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
A day-long visitation will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Avenue, San Antonio, Texas, 78212 beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. A Mass will be scheduled at a later date. We thank you for your prayers and consideration.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you consider a donation in Melinda Cedillo's honor to The Children's Hospital of San Antonio Foundation, 100 N.E. Loop 410, Suite 706, San Antonio, Texas 78216, or www.ChildrensHospitalSAF
oundation.org. Your donation will benefit The Children's Hospital of San Antonio Pet Therapy program.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 29, 2019