Melinda Ruth Yeatman, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in San Antonio.

Melinda was born May 2, 1946, in Galveston, Texas. She was raised in Galveston and attended Galveston public schools, graduating from Ball High School with the class of 1964. Melinda was a member of the 2nd class of Houston Baptist College for her freshman year. She attended Trinity University in San Antonio in her sophomore year before transferring to the University of Texas in Austin for her final two years. She graduated from UT in 1968. After working for two years she entered a City Planning program at TCU, where she received her master's degree.

She then returned to San Antonio and remained there until her death. Melinda was married to James Michael Brandes, a former Catholic priest and an employee of AACOG, from 1975 to 1991. They did not have children.

Melinda worked from 1974 to 1982 for the City of San Antonio Planning Department. Throughout the 70's, 80's, and early 90's she was active in civic affairs, serving several years on the board of Monte Vista Historical Association, the historic district where she and her husband had lived, and where she later continued to live. In addition she was active in the San Antonio Conservation Society, serving on the board for a number of years and working on and chairing committees. Melinda cared very much about the issue of animal abuse and was also active in the San Antonio Humane Society. Melinda was a warm and welcoming person and was the unofficial "Greeter" of newcomers to the neighborhood. She was often outdoors and engaged all passersby in friendly conversation. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Andrew Yeatman and Christine Hogan Yeatman. Melinda is survived by her brother, Dr. Lawrence Yeatman, Jr, a nephew Andy Yeatman, a niece Sara Yeatman, and 6 great nieces.