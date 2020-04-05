|
Dr. Melissa De Leon passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, surrounded by the warmth and love of her family. She was 49 years old.
Dr. Melissa De Leon was born on September 14, 1970 in San Antonio, TX, to Martin and Linda De Leon. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from St. Mary's University and went on to work for Sony as an Electrical Engineer. In 2010 she received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of the Incarnate Word and practiced Pharmacy for 10 years at HEB. Melissa had a passion for learning, reading, running, biking. She loved Jane Austen novels, but most importantly – she adored raising her son Devin. She will always be remembered for her tenacious perseverance against all odds, determination, brains, humor, loving nature, and most of all – her warm compassionate presence. Melissa will be dearly missed by all.
Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Martin De Leon.
Melissa is loved and will be missed by her son, Devin De Leon; mother, Linda De Leon; siblings, Bridgett, & Linda B. De Leon and partner Jamaica Scott, Martin De Leon, and wife Trisha De Leon, and Christopher De Leon; Nieces & Nephews, Mary, Dylan, Byron, Isabella, Lola, & Mila De Leon.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020