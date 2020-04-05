Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Resources
More Obituaries for MELISSA DE LEON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELISSA DE LEON


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELISSA DE LEON Obituary

Dr. Melissa De Leon passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, surrounded by the warmth and love of her family. She was 49 years old.

Dr. Melissa De Leon was born on September 14, 1970 in San Antonio, TX, to Martin and Linda De Leon. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from St. Mary's University and went on to work for Sony as an Electrical Engineer. In 2010 she received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of the Incarnate Word and practiced Pharmacy for 10 years at HEB. Melissa had a passion for learning, reading, running, biking. She loved Jane Austen novels, but most importantly – she adored raising her son Devin. She will always be remembered for her tenacious perseverance against all odds, determination, brains, humor, loving nature, and most of all – her warm compassionate presence. Melissa will be dearly missed by all.

Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Martin De Leon.

Melissa is loved and will be missed by her son, Devin De Leon; mother, Linda De Leon; siblings, Bridgett, & Linda B. De Leon and partner Jamaica Scott, Martin De Leon, and wife Trisha De Leon, and Christopher De Leon; Nieces & Nephews, Mary, Dylan, Byron, Isabella, Lola, & Mila De Leon.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELISSA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -