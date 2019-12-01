|
Melissa Edwards, age 40, and Brendan, age 11, were tragically killed on November 10, 2019 when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle that swerved into their lane.
Melissa had a fierce spirit that shined through the sparkle in her eyes. She was a loving mother, and devoted wife and daughter. She followed her adventurous soul in pursuits of excellence and was committed to knowing more, and doing better, in all that she did. This helped her excel as the matriarch of her family without sacrificing career ambitions with Abbvie Pharmaceuticals. She also loved to cook, travel, read and be near the water with a glass of champagne. Her shining smile and kind heart are a beacon for those who knew her to follow.
Brendan was a great son, grandson, brother and friend to many. He had a wild spirit that was curious beyond reason, loved to help, stood up for what he felt was right , and couldn't be stopped when he wanted to do something. Brendan's curiosity led him on numerous adventures, and he crossed paths many his age wouldn't venture to cross. He never knew a stranger as he had big heart that accepted everyone he met. He loved sports, fishing, music and cutting up. His bright eyes and inviting smile captivated all that he met on these experiences.
Melissa and Brendan are survived by their loving family, Ken Edwards of Spring Branch, TX and Dillon, Rowan and Nedra ""Honey"". They are also survived by Holly Johnson, Dan West, Patti Edwards, Greg Edwards and his family, Ryan West, and Melinda Parker.
Services will be held at 9:30am on December 7, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Canyon Lake.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019