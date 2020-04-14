|
Melton Leon Smoot, 75, of Universal City, Texas, passed to eternal life April 10, 2020 while hospitalized for open heart surgery. Leon was born August 6, 1944 in Poteet, Texas to Earl and Gladys Smoot. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1962. After a distinguished career in the Navy, he retired in 1982. He owned Leon Smoot Electric Co. since 1998. He was a member of the Universal City United Methodist Church since 1987 and a member of the Somerset Masonic Lodge #1205. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, sister Johnnie Williams and brother Phillip. He is survived by his wife Carol Pipes Smoot, daughter Erin Smoot of San Antonio, son Randy and Cynthia Smoot, and grandson Jackson of Dallas, sister June and W.S. England of Comfort, brothers Norman Smoot, and Max and Sandra Smoot of San Antonio.
A Memorial Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be held at a later date due to the social distancing in effect. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , , Tunnel 2 Towers or .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2020