1/1
MELVIN ANTHONY SPROTT
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Sprott, age 63, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on October 2, 1956 in Houston, Texas, to parents, Melvin Alton Sprott and Alveria Miller Sprott. Melvin grew up in North San Antonio. He worked at various golf courses as a groundskeeper for over 35 years. Melvin married his wife, Beverly and they were married for 39 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Alveria Sprott. Melvin is survived by his wife, Beverly Ann Sprott; his son, Michael A. Sprott (Christy Lynn Yost); his daughter, Natalie Ann Sprott; and his grandchildren, Landon Michael Yost, and Liliana Elisa Sprott.

A private interment will take place at Bandera City Cemetery in Bandera, Texas at a later date.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved