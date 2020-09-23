Melvin Sprott, age 63, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on October 2, 1956 in Houston, Texas, to parents, Melvin Alton Sprott and Alveria Miller Sprott. Melvin grew up in North San Antonio. He worked at various golf courses as a groundskeeper for over 35 years. Melvin married his wife, Beverly and they were married for 39 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Alveria Sprott. Melvin is survived by his wife, Beverly Ann Sprott; his son, Michael A. Sprott (Christy Lynn Yost); his daughter, Natalie Ann Sprott; and his grandchildren, Landon Michael Yost, and Liliana Elisa Sprott.

A private interment will take place at Bandera City Cemetery in Bandera, Texas at a later date.

