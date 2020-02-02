|
|
Lt. Col. Melvin E. Perez, age 94 was called to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 15, 2020.
Melvin was born on September 4, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas. The son of Arthur J. Perez and Linda Uecker. He married Mary A. Talamantes on December 11, 1947. While raising six children with his wife of 72 years they embarked on many adventures. His love for his wife and family and his hard work ethics will remain an inspiration to all of us.
A native of San Antonio, Texas he attended Texas Tech High School. He joined the ROTC and excelled in many sports. He attended college at Our Lady of the Lake University under "Operation Bootstrap" while on active duty with the Air Force. Through his academic dominance, he secured a place on the Deans List. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.
He retired after a combined 34 years of service in the U.S Navy and Air Force which spanned WWII, The Korean War and Vietnam. He served in the Navy during WWII as a radio operator in the Amphibious Forces and participated in assault landings in the Philippines and Okinawa Campaign. His ship the USS Goodhue was attacked by Kamikaze aircraft during the Okinawa Campaign.
Melvin was a descendant of Juan Leal, son of the first Alcade Juan Leal Goraz, leader of the Canary Islanders who helped settle San Antonio in 1731. He is also a descendent of Jose Antonio Navarro, a leading participant in the Texas Revolution and one of the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence and Juana Navarro Perez Alsbury, who with her son Alejo De La Encarnacion Perez were survivors of the Battle of the Alamo. Alejo was the last known Alamo survivor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur J. Perez and Linda Uecker. In addition to his loving wife, Mary he is survived by his children; Melvin Jr. and wife Gale, Rozanne, Arthur, Mark, Adrienne, Deniece Whittaker and husband Dr. Richard Whittaker. They had 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, friend and mentor to many. We will miss him dearly.
Visitation will begin at 5pm followed by a rosary 7pm on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Luke's Catholic Church on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 10am, interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020