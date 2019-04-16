|
March 28, 1940 - April 14, 2019
On Sunday, April 14, 2019, Melvin F. Golla, loving husband and father went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 79.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas March 28, 1940 to Fred and Genevieve Golla.
He and his wife Ruby Nell raised four children Mary Freeman, Michael Golla, Steven Golla and Bryan Golla and their spouses Bill Freeman, Monti Golla and Christie Golla.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Nell of 54 years, 4 children and 12 grandchildren Alan, Kristen, Garrett, Lane, J.C., Audrey, Luke, Sam, Rileigh, Levi, Seth, and Lexi. He is also survived by his 14 nieces and nephews and sister Irene Golla.
Melvin lived to WORK and was a passionate farmer and rancher. He worked in the banking industry for 50 years in the San Antonio area including President of Schertz Bank and Trust in Schertz, Texas for 25 years.
His patriarchal spirit and passion for work will live on in his friends and family.
He was preceded in his death by his mother, Genevieve, father, Fred, and sister, Mildred.
Visitation will be held at Schertz Funeral Home on Tuesday April 16th from 2-4 pm with a Rosary to follow at the Annunciation Catholic Church, in St. Hedwig, Texas Tuesday evening at 7 pm.
The Funeral Mass will be held at the Annunciation Catholic Church in St. Hedwig, Texas Wednesday April 17th, at 10:00 am. A reception for family and friends will follow the funeral at the Church.
Melvin and the family requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Melvin Golla's Go Fund Me Account at GoFundMe.com. Donations made will be split between the Annunciation Catholic Church in St. Hedwig and MD Anderson in Houston, Texas
